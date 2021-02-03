CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,340 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

