CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 19,030 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

