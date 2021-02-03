CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,976 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of FANG opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

