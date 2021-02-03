CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,658 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

