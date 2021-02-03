CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,987 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

