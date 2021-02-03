CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

AMT opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

