Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 13.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares shot up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.63. 224,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 196,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.71.
In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.