Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 13.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares shot up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.63. 224,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 196,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.