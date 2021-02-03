Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Century Communities worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 5,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.