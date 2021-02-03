CertiK (CTK) Price Up 17.6% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. CertiK has a total market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,032,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,969,421 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars.

