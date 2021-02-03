CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €115.60 ($136.00) and last traded at €114.00 ($134.12), with a volume of 12201 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.00 ($132.94).

CWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $820.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €98.93 and a 200-day moving average of €95.12.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

