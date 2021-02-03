CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

