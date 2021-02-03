CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,425. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

