ChainX Market Cap Hits $39.41 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00013651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and $3.38 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.