ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 827,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,495,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

