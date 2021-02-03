Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $151.00. The stock traded as high as $139.16 and last traded at $138.22. 286,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 385,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

