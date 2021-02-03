ChartEx Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $333,808.61 and approximately $29,455.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.