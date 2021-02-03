ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $213,668.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,577.26 or 1.00101930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002258 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

