Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. 8,291,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,127,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $78.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

