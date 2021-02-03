Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

CHKP opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

