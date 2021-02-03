Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Trading Down 10.5%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.03. Approximately 4,480,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 1,504,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.10.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

