Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.46. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $14,864,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,513,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $575,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

