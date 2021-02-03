Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Up 7.5%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 49,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 84,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 85.45% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

