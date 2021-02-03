Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 15,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

