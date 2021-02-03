Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

CHWY opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -236.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 100.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

