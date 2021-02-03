Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 221,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

CHMA stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

