Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

