Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 42,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $345.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $25,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,008 over the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

