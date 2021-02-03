Chiliz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.30 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $129.67 million and $60.30 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

