Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

