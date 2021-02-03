Chimpion Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $110.38 million and $1.04 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00009219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.01067148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.60 or 0.04654838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.