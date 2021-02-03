China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.18

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.63. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 27,763 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
