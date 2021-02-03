China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.18

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.63. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 27,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

