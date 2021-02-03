China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 8,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,642. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

