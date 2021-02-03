China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 8,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,642. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.38.
About China HGS Real Estate
