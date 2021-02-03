China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.19. China Industrial Waste Management shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT)

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for China Industrial Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Industrial Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.