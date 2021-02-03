China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.36

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 12541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

