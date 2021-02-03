China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. China Teletech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

