Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX) shares rose 21.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 203,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15.

Get Chinook Tyee Industry alerts:

Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Tyee Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Tyee Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.