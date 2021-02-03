Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Truist

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,458.58.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $35.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1,487.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,418.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,297.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

