Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,760.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,427.08.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,418.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.