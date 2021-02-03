Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,437.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,393.58.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,418.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

