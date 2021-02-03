Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,427.08.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,418.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

