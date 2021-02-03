Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8,726.82. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $6,428.00 and a 1 year high of $9,880.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9,384.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,604.85.

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

