Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.98

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.