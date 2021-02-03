Chromia Price Tops $0.0378 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Chromia has a market cap of $16.24 million and $7.83 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

