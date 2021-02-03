Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of CB traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.