Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

