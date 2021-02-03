Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.36

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

The firm has a market cap of $731.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

