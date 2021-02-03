CIBC Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $21.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

