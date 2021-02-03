Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,745 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Cigna worth $151,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $191.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

