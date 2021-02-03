Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.36. 18,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,140. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.