Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Update

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

